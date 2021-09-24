Swiss National Bank Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Employers worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Employers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

