Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kaman were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after purchasing an additional 180,249 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

