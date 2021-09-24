Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Inter Parfums worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 19.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

