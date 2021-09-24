Swiss National Bank Sells 15,800 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.