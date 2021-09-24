Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,888. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

