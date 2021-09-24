Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,888. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
