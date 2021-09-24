SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,465.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $14,465.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.93 or 0.00408508 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002410 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.03 or 0.00993528 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,806,611 coins and its circulating supply is 120,106,002 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

