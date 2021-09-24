Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.96). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Synlogic alerts:

SYBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.87. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.