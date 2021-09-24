Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 25,245 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $27,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,550 shares of company stock worth $9,883,137. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

