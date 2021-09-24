Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 258,682 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,682 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust makes up 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $30,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. 29,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

