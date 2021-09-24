Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 32,004 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,004 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

