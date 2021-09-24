Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 65,605 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp makes up 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.62% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $33,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,300. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

