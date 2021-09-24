Systematic Financial Management LP Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 65,055 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Curtiss-Wright worth $22,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.20. 2,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

