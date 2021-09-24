Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 41,957 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.26% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $25,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

WAL stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. 7,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,556. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

