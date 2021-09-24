Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 78,921 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.83% of Onto Innovation worth $29,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $6,955,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $18,661,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NYSE ONTO traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,361. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

