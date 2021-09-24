T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Reduced by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $34,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.