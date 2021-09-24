Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

TNGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.