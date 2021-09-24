Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWODF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TWODF stock remained flat at $$2.22 during trading on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

