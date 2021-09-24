Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.31.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

TSHA opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.