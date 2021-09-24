Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $112.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

