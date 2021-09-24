Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 18,500 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

