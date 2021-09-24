Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.