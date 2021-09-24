TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Gap Down to $36.97

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.97, but opened at $35.18. TELUS International (Cda) shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 7,698 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIXT shares. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,203,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,663,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $55,967,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at $62,220,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

