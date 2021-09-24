Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

ADBE stock opened at $629.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

