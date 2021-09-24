Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

