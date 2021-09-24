Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,287 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,149,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,769,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,950,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,467,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,181,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

