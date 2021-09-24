Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $423.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.84. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $291.93 and a 12-month high of $432.64.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

