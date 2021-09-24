Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $321.56 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $323.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.38 and its 200 day moving average is $309.35.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

