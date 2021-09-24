Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -178.69 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 113.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 39.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.