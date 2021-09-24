Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Holdings Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,219,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,090 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $26,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 26.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 9,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,126. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

