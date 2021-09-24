TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT Lowered to $8.65

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.50 to $8.65 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

