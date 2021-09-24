Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the lowest is $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $16.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. 221,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,873,733. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

