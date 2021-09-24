The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 2,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $205.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

