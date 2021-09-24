The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 45,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,956 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

