The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $24,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $439.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.54. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

