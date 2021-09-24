The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 305.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $391.86 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.81 and a 200-day moving average of $369.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

