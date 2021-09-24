The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Price Target to $30.50

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $24.80 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

