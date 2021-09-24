The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) to “Buy”

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,111 shares of company stock worth $12,276,273. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

