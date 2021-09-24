The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on THG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of THG opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.91. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

