The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.57. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 340,981 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

