The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Sells $38,710.00 in Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.23. The L.S. Starrett Company has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.