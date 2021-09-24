The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

BATRK stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 163.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

