The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEV. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

LEV opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

