The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $1,672,199.10 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $387,807.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $511,044.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $70,162.20.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

