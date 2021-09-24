The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report $461.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the lowest is $444.50 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $355.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $749.46 million, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

