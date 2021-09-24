The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $31,709,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,532,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,814,000 after purchasing an additional 84,776 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

NYSE PG opened at $144.19 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.42.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.