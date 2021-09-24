The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Sells $4,167,000.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

