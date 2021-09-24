The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 513 ($6.70). 228,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 236,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509 ($6.65).

The company has a market cap of £886.47 million and a PE ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 514.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 3.08 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

