Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $700.00 at BTIG Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $610.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.57.

TMO stock opened at $608.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $412.80 and a 12 month high of $614.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $552.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

