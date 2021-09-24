THG (LON:THG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $547.90

THG Plc (LON:THG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 547.90 ($7.16) and last traded at GBX 549.50 ($7.18), with a volume of 502354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 567 ($7.41).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of THG in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 604.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 620.93.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Also, insider Damian Sanders bought 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

