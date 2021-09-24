Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,661 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,313. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

